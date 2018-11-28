More than 100 pounds of pot seized in Warrick Co.; Utah woman arrested

WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) - The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office says deputies seized over 100 pounds of marijuana overnight.
According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy was checking out a suspicious vehicle in Lynnville Tuesday night and noticed a strong smell of raw marijuana.
The sheriff’s office says the deputy found 108 pounds of marijuana packaged for distribution in the trunk of the car. The deputy then arrested the driver of the car, 31-year-old Sheena Westerman, of Francis, Utah.
Westerman is facing charges of felony possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
The sheriff’s office says the investigation is still ongoing and more charges could be coming.
