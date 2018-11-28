Man being investigated in drug trafficking case arrested after chase

HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) - A man being investigated in a drug trafficking case was arrested after leading several agencies on a short chase.
The Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force and the Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office were looking into 26-year-old Deandre Jackson. He was wanted on several warrants in the county and in Evansville.
Last Wednesday, detectives found him leaving his home and heading toward the Indiana state line. Detectives say they followed Jackson and alerted EPD.
Eventually, several agencies were following Jackson when detectives tried to pull him over near Eden East Apartment Complex on Green River Road.
Jackson took off and then jumped out of the moving car. He ran away as the car crashed into a tree, but officers were able to catch up to him.
Detectives say they found a pistol, a lot of meth and counterfeit bills in Jackson’s car. He’s is facing a long list of charges, but detectives say more charges could be coming.
One EPD officer was slightly injured in the chase.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.