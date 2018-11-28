Haynie’s Corner lit up for Christmas

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Another tree went up in Haynie's Corner another tree on Wedensday morning - but this tree is made entirely of lights.
Crews from Wilde Horticulture worked all morning to bring the tree to life ahead of this weekend's Haynie's for the Holiday's festivities.
Brian Wildeman said they have been talking for years about doing something unique for Christmas for Haynie's corner. This year they decided it was time to ditch the artificial tree and bring creativity to the arts district.
The tree will be officially be lit up at 5 p.m. Sunday during Haynie's for the Holidays celebrations.
We’re told that carolers will follow the tree lighting ceremony.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.