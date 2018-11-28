Five Eagles named All-Midwest Region

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - United Soccer Coaches named five University of Southern Indiana men’s soccer players to the 2018 All-Midwest Region teams after a vote of the region’s head coaches. The five All-Region awards are the most for the Screaming Eagles since five earned the honor in 1995 and one short of a school record of six set in 1988.
USI junior forward Sean Rickey (Columbia, Indiana) was named first-team All-Midwest Region for the second time this fall. Rickey, who was named first-team All-Region and the Midwest Region Player of the Year by the Division 2 Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) earlier this month, led the Eagles in scoring with 28 points on a team-high 11 goals and six assists this fall. The GLVC Offensive Player of the Year also had a team-high five game-winning goals.
The Eagles had a pair of players – junior forward Eric Ramirez (Vincennes, Indiana) and sophomore goalkeeper Justin Faas (Carmel, Indiana) – named to the second team All-Region.
Ramirez, who also was named D2CCA second-team All-Region this month, finished the fall second on the team with 18 points on eight goals and two assists. The 2018 first-team All-GLVC honoree also follows Rickey with three game-winning goals this season.
Faas, who earns the All-Region title for the first time in his career, was fourth in the GLVC with a 1.01 goals against average (GAA) and first with a .780 save percentage. The third-team All-GLVC goalkeeper also led the league with eight shutouts in 18 games.
USI also placed two players – senior defender Kent Katzman (Spring Hill, Tennessee) and junior defender Drew Albert (Eureka, Missouri) – on the third team. Katzman, who joined Ramirez on the D2CCA second-team All-Region, and Albert spearheaded the Eagles defensive back line that had a 0.98 team goals against average and helped post eight shutouts.
The All-Midwest Region award is the second of Albert’s career. He was named D2CCA second-team All-Region in 2017.
The Eagles complete the 2018 campaign with a 13-4-1 record; ranked 15th nationally; their first GLVC regular season crown since 1990; their highest regional ranking since 1982; and their third appearance in the NCAA II Tournament.
USI also hosted their first NCAA II Regional since 1982.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.