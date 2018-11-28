Five Eagles named All-Midwest Region

USI junior forward Sean Rickey (Columbia, Indiana) was named first-team All-Midwest Region for the second time this fall. Rickey, who was named first-team All-Region and the Midwest Region Player of the Year by the Division 2 Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) earlier this month, led the Eagles in scoring with 28 points on a team-high 11 goals and six assists this fall. The GLVC Offensive Player of the Year also had a team-high five game-winning goals.