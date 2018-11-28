EVSC Supt. releases statement regarding off-duty officers working at schools

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An update on the pay dispute for off-duty police officers picking up extra hours in EVSC schools.
Superintendent Dr. David Smith released a statement, saying the district will continue to post schedules after Jan. 1. 2019, and officers and deputies are welcome to pick up hours, as they have for the past eight years.
Dr. Smith also said, he hopes FOP leadership doesn't follow through on its message to revoke FOP memberships for any current off-duty officer who works for the EVSC.
We asked FOP Vice President Alan Yeager if the threat of repercussions is real.
“We’re not going to stand there and say, ‘you do this or else’ as an executive board," FOP Vice President Alan Yeager. "Now if somebody said that, it could be individual members saying that, but it’s not official.”
EVSC employs six off-duty officers.
In November, the school board voted to raise off-duty officer pay to $27.50 per hour, but off-duty officers are asking EVSC to pay $30 per hour.
