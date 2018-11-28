Century Aluminum announces expansions at Sebree smelter

“These new expansion programs demonstrate our confidence in the future of the U.S. aluminum industry and the continued positive effects of the Trump administration’s Section 232 program,” commented Michael A. Bless, President and Chief Executive Officer. “With the 150,000 MT restart of Century’s Hawesville smelter nearing completion, we are now able to continue to reinvest in our plants to increase value-added production and enter the expanding secondary market. These programs, along with the previously announced technology improvement program at Hawesville, should ensure the continued competitiveness of these plants well into the future.” Mr. Bless continued, “This expansion is also a testament to the hard work of our excellent employees and we are proud to announce that, as a result of the programs, Sebree plans to add nearly 50 new employees.”