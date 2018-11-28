Century Aluminum announces expansions at Sebree smelter

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Century Aluminum announced Wednesday two new expansion programs at its Sebree, Kentucky smelter that will increase production of both value-added and secondary aluminum.
The programs are expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2019 and will improve the smelter's product mix by adding approximately 90,000 MT of additional billet production to the Sebree cast house and increase the smelter's overall output by adding 20,000 MT of additional secondary capacity.
Sebree is now expected to produce approximately 230,000 MT of aluminum products in 2019, including approximately 175,000 MT of millet.
“These new expansion programs demonstrate our confidence in the future of the U.S. aluminum industry and the continued positive effects of the Trump administration’s Section 232 program,” commented Michael A. Bless, President and Chief Executive Officer. “With the 150,000 MT restart of Century’s Hawesville smelter nearing completion, we are now able to continue to reinvest in our plants to increase value-added production and enter the expanding secondary market. These programs, along with the previously announced technology improvement program at Hawesville, should ensure the continued competitiveness of these plants well into the future.” Mr. Bless continued, “This expansion is also a testament to the hard work of our excellent employees and we are proud to announce that, as a result of the programs, Sebree plans to add nearly 50 new employees.”
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.