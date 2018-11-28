Bitter Cold; Warmer This Weekend

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The coldest air since last February. Mainly clear and bitter cold this morning with temps sinking into the upper teens. Skies become mostly cloudy with scattered flurries possible as high temps reach the mid-30’s… which is 10-degrees warmer than Tuesday. Mostly cloudy tonight with low temps near 30.
Temps will ascend into the upper 40’s on Thursday with rain likely late in the day. However, scattered freezing rain will be possible early Thursday. Additional rain is expected on Friday and Saturday with temps surging to 60-degrees on Friday…and the upper 60’s on Saturday. The warmer temps will bring rain and the threat for thunderstorms on Saturday. There appears to be a low severe weather threat.
