Women’s golf signs Allison Enchelmayer

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - University of Evansville head women’s golf coach Jim Hamilton has announced the signing of Allison Enchelmayer to a National Letter of Intent to begin playing for the Purple Aces in the fall of 2019.
She is a native of Bloomington, Ill. where she played at Normal Community High School.
“I feel in Allison that we got one of the best players in the class of 2019 from the state of Illinois,” Hamilton said. “She has a great upside and I think she will be an outstanding player for the University of Evansville. We look forward to her being part of the team next fall.”
Enchelmayer was the individual medalist in 21 tournaments throughout her high school career. She was the medalist in the Big Twelve Conference Tournament as a junior and has finished in the top three each season.
The 4-time Illinois High School State Tournament qualifier had the lowest stroke average on her team for all four seasons, including a 74.9 average as a senior.
