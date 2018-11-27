Windy & Cold

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Bone-chilling wind chills sinking into the teens early this morning under mostly cloudy skies. Mostly cloudy with scattered light snow then clearing skies during the afternoon. Expect gusty winds out the northwest at 10 to 15 miles an hour keeping the feel like temps in the lower 20’s.
Brighter on Wednesday, but temperatures will remain unseasonably cold with highs in the mid to upper 30’s and lows near 30.
Temps will climb into the upper 40’s on Thursday with rain likely late in the day. However, scattered freezing rain will be possible early Thursday. Additional rain is expected on Friday and Saturday with temps surging into the upper 50’s on Friday…the mid-60’s on Saturday.
