Volleyball adds six in early signing period

Katherine Koch is currently finishing up her final year at Belleville West High School where she earned numerous All-Tournament honors as well as All-Conference and All-Area accolades. In the classroom, Koch has collected numerous academic accolades, including All-Conference Scholar Team honors. A member of the High Performance-STL (Illinois) Volleyball Club, Koch helped her team to a second-place finish at Philadelphia NEQ’s (USA Division) in 2016, a second-place finish at Indianapolis MEQs (USA Division) in 2017 and a first-place finish at the President’s Day Classic in 2015. She was named to the JVA Watchlist in 2018.