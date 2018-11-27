USI Softball to receive championship rings Saturday

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Softball will receive its 2018 NCAA Division II National Championship rings at halftime of the USI-Bellarmine men’s basketball game Saturday night at the Physical Activities Center.
The Screaming Eagles captured the program’s first-ever national championship this past May when they swept through the NCAA II Championship series. It was the first national title for a women’s team in school history and was the first NCAA national title at any level in the State of Indiana.
USI finished the 2018 season with a 41-23 overall record, including a 14-1 mark in the post-season. USI won the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament title for the first time since 1998 before winning the NCAA II Midwest Region #1 Tournament and NCAA II Midwest Super Regional.
USI Men’s Basketball, which hosts Oakland City University Tuesday night, welcomes a Bellarmine team that is ranked No. 1 in the nation. The Eagles are currently 3-1 and are fresh off a 110-88 Midwest Region victory over Lake Superior State University last Friday in Indianapolis.
Senior guard Alex Stein (Evansville, Indiana) scored a career-high 48 points and was just two shy of the all-time single-game record.
Prior to Saturday night’s 7:30 p.m. tip-off, USI Women’s Basketball hosts Bellarmine at 5:30 p.m. Both games as well as the National Championship Ring Ceremony will be streamed live on the GLVC Sports Network.
For ticket information and availability, contact the USI Ticket Office at 812-465-7165.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.