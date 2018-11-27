UE men bound for Euro trip

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Exciting news for the Purple Aces Men’s Basketball team as they will go out of the country for some games next season.
Head coach Walter McCarty announced Tuesday that the team will be taking their talents abroad come Summer 2019.
The 9-to-10 day trip will include stops in England, Belgium and France with the game schedules and opponents to be announced at a later date. The Aces will also play in the Islands of the Bahamas showcase next season in Nassau.
Every four years college basketball programs are allowed to take an international trip during the offeseason with the team receiving 10 extra practices in the summer to prepare.
McCarty said the trip is a great way to continue team bonding and improve on the court.
“We’re taking the guys to Harlaxton for a couple nights and then we’ll go over to Ghent, yeah over to Ghent and then down to Paris," Coach McCarty explained. “So it’ll be a 9 or 10 day trip and it’s just something for our guys to continue to bond and to play some teams over there to continue to get better and improve.”
Before the Aces can even think about taking a trip across the pond- they’ll have to face Mountain West opponent Wyoming on Wednesday.
