Two facing attempted murder charges after drug deal ends in shooting

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Two people are facing attempted murder charges after a shooting in Evansville.
Police say the shooting happened last week during a drug deal in the area of Englewood and Jackson.
According to police, Kenneth Fitzgerald drove the 15-year-old shooting victim to the scene with the intent on selling marijuana to two people. During the drug deal, police say 16-year-old Kyavion Brown and 18-year-old Terry Adams tried to rob Fitzgerald and the teen.
Police say Adams shot the teen in the face and then he and Brown took off. They were found and taken into custody by officers Monday night.
(Correction: The initial police press release erroneously identified Brown as the shooter. Police say Adams is the suspected shooter.)
Brown and Adams are both charged with attempted murder and armed robbery. Brown has been charged as an adult.
Police say Fitzgerald was arrested and charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury and dealing marijuana.
