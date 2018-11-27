Residents still looking for answers after fish turn up dead in pond

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Some people in Evansville are concerned after hundreds of dead fish turned up in a pond last week.
The pond sits in the center of a neighborhood along North Green River Road just south of Boonville-New Harmony Road.
Nearby residents first began seeing dead fish on the water’s surface last Wednesday and they wanted it cleaned up immediately.
“A group of gentlemen came out here this morning with a dip net and were dipping the dead fish out of the lake which is a plus you know, it’s one of the things we want to see happen,” explained nearby resident Brant Sharp.
But another thing that Sharp and many others want: an answer. What killed the fish?
They believe it was caused by the flushing of water lines in the area last week.
“Normally when they are flushing the lines, they will flush it to a ditch or to a storm drain. In this case, it could have been a combination of both of those but eventually it flowed," said Evansville Water and Sewer Department Diretor Allen Mounts.
They believe it could have flowed right into the pond, killing the fish. Mounts says they typically do not dechlorinate the water before it is flushed.
“But with the chlorine and the chloramine that is in the water, it is not good for fish. It will kill a fish so that is a reason why we advise people not to put drinking water in things like aquariums and things of that nature," said Mounts.
So with their backyard pond now empty, residents want someone to take ownership and help restock the pond.
“Well obviously from the beginning, everybody wants to have some answers. You know, what is going on, what is the next step, who is responsible for it, and again we want to see the lake restored back to it’s former state,” said Sharp.
