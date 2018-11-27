Report: Man on bank fraud list takes thousands of dollars from Evansville woman

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is out thousands of dollars because of a man she says she met online.
An Evansville Police reports says the woman met the man several months ago on Facebook and began an online relationship with him.
The victim says he asked her for money, so she sent him $6,000 in cash.
She says he contacted her again, saying he was stuck in Switzerland for business and needed money to get home.
She says she gave him her credit card information and was then contacted by the bank because the balance jumped to $19,000.
The victim says she gave the man’s name to the bank, and they told her he was on their fraud suspect list.
The woman says the man gave her a $9,000 check to pay her back, but it didn’t clear the bank.
Police say after that, the woman bought ten $100 iTunes gift cards, took pictures of the back, and sent them to the man.
Evansville Police have shared some fraud awareness information.
The National Council on Aging also has advice on how you can help protect your loved ones from money scams.
The victim in the case is in her 70′s, and told officers her friends and family warned her, but she continued to send him money anyway.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.