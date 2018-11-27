Neighborhood Watch: Facebook scam, Optimist Club donates to several organizations

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - An Evansville woman lost thousands of dollars because of a man she says she met online.
Police say the woman met the man on Facebook.
The victim says he asked her for money, so she sent him $6000 in cash.
She later sent him her credit card information so he could get back from Switzerland, where he claimed he was stuck.
The bank alerted her that her balance jumped to $19,000. It turns out, the woman’s friend is on the bank’s fraud suspect list.
Even after all that, she still sent the man $1000 in gift card credits.
Scam artists prey on older people. And although our loved ones don’t always listen to our warnings, we still have to keep trying to protect them.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Henderson County Police found 20-year-old Brayden Gish passed out and reclining behind the wheel. The 20-year-old told the officers he was “just chilling.”
A Henderson Police Officer responded to a car that crashed into a pole at First Street and North Elm Street on Sunday.
Police say the car Gish was driving was reported stolen by his cousin after a night of drinking.
Gish was taken to the Henderson County Jail on charges of DUI third offense, car theft, and possession of marijuana.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Finally, the downtown Optimist Club has always supported kids in our neighborhoods.
The Optimist Foundation is set to award $20,000 to more than 30 organizations.
Checks will be presented at the Old National Bank Atrium Wednesday morning at 10:00.
The community organizations includes CAPE, Cubmaster pack 374, Little Lambs, Junior Achievement and Toys for Tots.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.