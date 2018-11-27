Morganfield mobile home catches fire overnight

UNION CO., KY (WFIE) - An overnight fire destroyed another trailer.
That makes two mobile home fires this week.
The single-wide sits in Whispering Meadows on County Road 14 just outside of Morganfield.
Temperatures are a couple of degrees below freezing Tuesday, and it was the same situation overnight which was one of the problems for firefighters.
The owner tells 14 News he wasn’t home and doesn’t live in it, but used it as more of a garage. He says he works on and repairs various equipment and he was storing a golf cart, a zero turn lawn mower, lots of tools and a wood burning stove inside.
A neighbor saw the fire on his cameras and called it in.
Several propane tanks were also found inside.
The owner lives in a camper behind the trailer which had minor damage. He also says a truck sitting nearby was scorched.
He did not have insurance on the trailer.
Nobody was hurt.
