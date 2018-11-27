Looking ahead, Democrats jockey to be Pelosi's heir apparent

Some of those who signed the letter from Moulton's effort may be willing to reach a deal that would guarantee a fresh round of leadership elections a year from now, earlier than the typical two-year term, according to an aide close to the group. That seems unlikely. The No. 2 and No. 3 Democrats — Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland, who would be majority leader in the new House, and Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, who would be whip — have all but locked up the votes and are running unopposed. And Pelosi has indicated that while she doesn't plan to keep her hold on power forever — she calls her bid a transition to the new generation — she's also shown no interest in making herself a lame-duck leader.