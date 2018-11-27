Live-fire training in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - The Owensboro and Daviess County Fire Departments are picking up some fire training techniques.
They held a live-fire training simulation Tuesday.
Crews treated it as a commercial structure fire with people trapped inside.
They were put to the test in sub-freezing temperatures. It was around 29 degrees during the simulation.
Fire officials say the cold weather is preferred for crews, but it could also come with some problems.
“It’s actually been a good day for what we considered for a live-fire evolution for our personnel not getting too hot, but we do have to deal with the equipment issues. When it’s cold out or below freezing, we have to keep our pumps in pump gear so the water inside of them doesn’t freeze. We have to watch for slips, trips and falls," explained Colter Tate, Batallion Chief.
These training exercises are held several times every year for crews to learn new skills.
