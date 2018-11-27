Juenger, Winter named USC All-Midwest

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana sophomore defender Madelyne Juenger (Columbia, Illinois) and sophomore forward Maggie Winter (St. Louis, Missouri) were honored by United Soccer Coaches with All-Midwest Region honors after a vote by the region’s head coaches. Juenger was named to the second-team, while Winter received third team honors.
Juenger, who also was named first-team D2CCA All-Midwest Region and All-GLVC this fall, anchored a USI defensive line that produced a 0.98 team goals against average (GAA) and seven shutouts. The two-time All-GLVC and All-Region performer also was tied for second on the squad with eight points on one goal and a team-best six assists.
Winter, who also was named second-team All-GLVC and first team Academic All-District IV after the season, led the Eagles in scoring with 19 points on seven goals, including a game-winner, and five assists. The sophomore forward, who also was third in the GLVC in points, tied the USI single-game record with three goals in the victory over Oakland City University.
USI Women’s Soccer finished the 2018 campaign with a 12-5-3 overall record and claimed a share of the GLVC regular season championship for the first time in program history with a 9-3-1 league mark. USI also was ranked regionally for the first time since 1999; hosted a GLVC Tournament home game for the first time since 2010; and tied a program winning-streak record with seven-straight victories.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
