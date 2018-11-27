Indiana travels to Wake Forest for ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Wake Forest dropped its third-straight game on Sunday as it fell 70-61 at Eastern Carolina. The Demon Deacons are led by senior forward Elisa Penna (15.5 ppg., 6.0 rpg.) who returned on Sunday after missing two games to play with the Italian National Team. Starters sophomore forward Ivana Raca (13.8 ppg., 7.5 rpg.) and junior forward Ona Udoh (10.8 ppg., 9.0 rpg.). Wake Forest is averaging 57.0 points per game while shooting 41.1 percent from the floor and are 3-0 on its home court this season.