Indiana travels to Wake Forest for ACC/Big Ten Challenge

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana (WFIE) - The Hoosiers are set to begin a two-game road swing beginning Wednesday night at Wake Forest in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Tipoff in Winston-Salem is set for 7 p.m. ET on ACC Network Extra.
INDIANA (5-0) AT WAKE FOREST (3-3)
Wednesday, November 28, 2018 • 7 p.m. ET LJVM Coliseum • Winston-Salem, N.C.
Broadcast: ACC Network Extra Radio: WHCC 105.1 FM (Greg Murray)
Live Stats: Statbroadcast
ABOUT THE COACHES
Indiana- Teri Moren
Career Record: 286-183 (16th Season)
Indiana Record: 87-53 (5th Season)
Wake Forest- Jen Hoover
Career Record: 111-120 (8th Season)
Wake Forest Record: 91-107 (7th Season)
ABOUT THE DEMON DEACONS
Wake Forest dropped its third-straight game on Sunday as it fell 70-61 at Eastern Carolina. The Demon Deacons are led by senior forward Elisa Penna (15.5 ppg., 6.0 rpg.) who returned on Sunday after missing two games to play with the Italian National Team. Starters sophomore forward Ivana Raca (13.8 ppg., 7.5 rpg.) and junior forward Ona Udoh (10.8 ppg., 9.0 rpg.). Wake Forest is averaging 57.0 points per game while shooting 41.1 percent from the floor and are 3-0 on its home court this season.
SERIES HISTORY
Series tied 1-1
LAST MEETING
11/20/07 – L, 73-85 (St. Thomas, V.I.)
NOTES
- This will be the third meeting between the two programs on Wednesday. It will mark the first game on either team’s home court as they met in neutral site tournaments in 2006 and 2007. The Hoosiers won the first meeting 75-53 on Nov. 10, 2006 in the Women’s Sports Foundation Classic in Lexington, Ky. The Demon Deacons took the Virgin Island Paradise Jam matchup the next season.
- The Hoosiers improved to 5-0 after a 91-73 win over Northern Illinois on Sunday. Five players scored in double figures behind sophomore guard Bendu Yeaney’s double-double (17 points, 11 rebounds).
- Wednesday’s matchup marks the sixth road game in the ACC/B1G Challenge for Indiana, who holds a 6-5 record overall in the event that started in 2007. They hold a 3-3 record all-time on the road with the last road matchup at North Carolina State in 2016.
- IU will travel to opposite ends of the country this week when it plays at Wake Forest on Wednesday and UCLA on Sunday. In just five days, the Hoosiers will rack up nearly 5,500 miles of travel going between Bloomington, Winston-Salem and Los Angeles.
- Redshirt juniors Ali Patberg and Brenna Wise continue to make an immediate impact for Indiana through the first five games. Starting in every game, the duo is combining to lead the Hoosiers with 15.4 points and 15.2 points per game respectively. They are also leading IU in rebounds (Patberg, 8.0 per game; Wise, 7.0 per game).
UP NEXT
Indiana travels to UCLA on Sunday. Tipoff in Pauley Pavilion is set for 4 p.m. ET.
