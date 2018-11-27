Harlem Globetrotters player makes surprise appearance at Owensboro school

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Students at Newton Parish Elementary got a special visit on Tuesday.
It wasn’t an ordinary day here at Newton Parrish. That’s because a Harlem Globetrotter visited the students with a special message.
It’s not everyday a Harlem Globetrotter plays on your home basketball court. The students here were ecstatic to see a professional basketball player, but for the Harlem Globetrotters, it’s more than just the game.
“When they look up to us, they’re trusting us to be good role models,” explained Globetrotter, Zeus McClurkin.
The Globetrotters travel worldwide for their performances, but also to schools to talk about anti-bullying.
“We just try to show the kids how they can team up with us to combat bullying and how you can also have safe schools,” McClurkin said.
The students learned about discussing their problems and having a safe place to go. But of course, there were a few tricks mixed in.
The Harlem Globetrotters play in both Evansville and Owensboro the first week of December
