Evansville’s Catholic Charities is getting a new building

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The new building will be at the corner of Stringtown and Herndon Drive, on the property of the old St. Theresa School.
They are hoping to start construction in March of 2019, moving them from the downtown area to that neighborhood off of Diamond Avenue.
With this location, they are hoping the new building will be easier to access for visitors and help them serve all of their clients, and get more involved in the community activities.
The new building will be right next door to a home that now serves as the base for their Handy Helpers Home Repair project they started in October.
“The catholic diocese had a capital campaign and out of that we knew we were going to get a new building, and the initial funding for this project and so the location was available and we said yes it would be perfect. So, we decided to do both things up here because close proximity does allow us to interact and work well together,” said Sharon Burns, Director of Catholic Charities.
The new building will have over nine thousand square feet for office and classroom space while leaving a little room for an outdoor garden that will be in honor of Saint Theresa.
The new building will be read in May of 2020.
