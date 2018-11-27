Enrollment open for TSA pre-check program

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - If you’re planning a bunch of travel this week is your chance to get enrolled in the TSA pre-check program.
You can get signed up now through Friday at the Evansville airport.
Pre-check is a way to get through airport security faster. You will be able to skip the line and go through a quicker screening process.
Enrollment hours are:
- Tuesday/Wednesday: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Thursday/Friday: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Sign up costs $85 for 5 years; you’ll need proof of citizenship to sign up.
