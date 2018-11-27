Driver arrested after deadly motorcycle accident

WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) - Boonville Police have made an arrest after a deadly accident Sunday.
The Boonville Police Department confirms the crash happened on Highway 62 at Baker Road around 12:45 p.m. Sunday. BPD arrested Debbie Hart, 61-years-old, who was driving a vehicle that turned into the path of an oncoming motorcycle.
The person on the motorcycle, Timothy Hemmings, 39-years-old, died from the accident.
According to BPD, Hart’s BAC was at least twice the legal limit when she turned in front of Hemmings' motorcycle. Hart is facing charges of OMVWI above .15 resulting in death.
