City Council votes against withholding funds from ECHO

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Monday’s vote comes after allegations that former ECHO Housing Director Stephanie Tenbarge misused money to pay personal property taxes.
This isn’t the first time we’ve heard from ECHO Housing’s current Executive Director Chris Metz on the podium. In fact it’s the fourth time he’s fielded questions from council members after this controversy broke earlier this year.
Metz tried to assure the council that safeguards are now in place to prevent embezzlement.
With a 2-7 vote, the council decided not to withhold almost half a million dollars from ECHO, despite an ongoing investigation surrounding the embezzlement accusations against its former director.
“I just still have a problem at this point and time, no offense, giving public money to an entity still under criminal investigation," Jonathan Weaver, Evansville City Council, explained "That’s where I stand.”
“Well, first of all, let me clarify, Mr. Weaver. The entity is not under criminal investigation, ECHO Housing is listed as the victim of this crime and all the paperwork associated with its investigation," Metz stated. "So, I think it’s very important to note that the organization is not under investigation. Our former director is under investigation. I think its important we keep in mind that Echo Housing is the victim here, let’s not engage in victim blaming.”
EPD says its investigators are being advised on the federal level as they sort through roughly 35,000 pieces of evidence surrounding the possible misuse of funds. Former ECHO Housing Director Tenbarge is accused of using the nonprofit’s funds to pay her personal property taxes in March.
“Moving forward, ECHO Housing was asked to make substantive changes to our processes to our accounting policies," Metx explained. "We’ve done that, and then some.”
“We don’t know if there’s other people involved, or if there is criminal activity, because its not completed, so why would we vote on something that’s not completed yet,” Constance Robinson, Evansville City Council, questioned.
“My children come to school every day hungry," Mary Cook, EVSC teacher, stated. "Not my child, the children I teach, so, I hope that you’ll vote no.”
Police say these white collar crimes take years to investigate. We're told there is no new information to release.
But, Monday, the council’s vote allows ECHO Housing to continue its work in minimizing the affordable housing crisis despite this controversy.
