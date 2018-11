EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Temps on Tuesday hovered in the mid 20′s...near the record lowest high temperature for this date. Another bitter cold night with a low of 17 Wednesday morning. Winds will shift around and come from the south by Thursday. Temps will climb to near 50 on Thursday and into the 60s for Friday and Saturday. Some thunderstorms will be possible Friday-Saturday. More rain returns for the weekend and early next week.