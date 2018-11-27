Albion asking for your help

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Albion, which is a local domestic violence shelter, is close to reaching capacity this holiday season.
Albion fellows bacon center helps advocate and prevent domestic and sexual abuse in Evansville.
Right now they are seeing an increase in numbers on all fronts from advocacy to their shelter programs. And their supplies are being affected.
This is where they need your help.
Albion has been making their message more public this year through outreach and social media. Staff members tell 14 News when victims and their families come to them for services, they usually come in with nothing.
They are looking for things as simple as toiletries, combs, brushes, toothpaste. anything can make a difference.
If you want to help out there are a couple different ways you can give.
They have a Target registry, they accept gift cards, and they even have a drop off option.
Albion has been serving the Evansville area fro over 30 years now, and doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.
