Windy & Colder

A powerhouse cold front swept out the mild weekend temps and ushered in rain and high winds. Scattered snow will taper off early, but our skies will stay partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day, and temperatures will remain very chilly, only making it into the upper 30′s. Windy today with northwest winds of 10 to 25 mph and gusts as high as 35 mph. As a result, wind chill values will drop into the 20’s.