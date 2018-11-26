Windy & Colder

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 6 a.m. Winds gusting 30 to 40 miles an hour early this morning.
A powerhouse cold front swept out the mild weekend temps and ushered in rain and high winds. Scattered snow will taper off early, but our skies will stay partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day, and temperatures will remain very chilly, only making it into the upper 30′s. Windy today with northwest winds of 10 to 25 mph and gusts as high as 35 mph. As a result, wind chill values will drop into the 20’s.
Brighter on Tuesday and Wednesday, but temperatures will remain unseasonably cold with highs in the mid to upper 30′s and overnight lows in the 20′s.
We do warm back into the 50′s by the end of the week, but rain returns Thursday afternoon and continue on and off through the upcoming weekend.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.