Vanderburgh Co. deputies work 20 break-ins on northeast side

VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) - Over the last three weeks, Vanderburgh County deputies have been called to 20 break-ins on just the northeast side.
Most of them are car break-ins, but a few are home break-ins.
Sheriff Dave Wedding will speak at the Oak Hill Neighborhood Association meeting Monday night at 6:30 at Oaklyn Library.
He’ll discuss the recent break-ins there.
Several of the thefts have been from unlocked cars.
Deputies remind residents to take valuables inside and lock your doors.
According to the reports, several guns have been taken from cars.
Some of the neighbors have captured break-ins on camera and shared them on social media, including the one below that was on Facebook.
