Stein named GLVC Player of the Week

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana senior guard Alex Stein (Evansville, Indiana) was named the GLVC Player of the Week after his 48-point effort in leading the Screaming Eagles to a 110-88 victory over Lake Superior State University last week. The GLVC Player of the Week award is the third of Stein’s career and the first of the season for USI.
In the victory over LSSU, Stein was a blistering 78.9 percent from the field (15-19), 75 percent from beyond the three-point arc (6-8), and a perfect 12-of-12 from the stripe. The 2018 preseason All-American also had a season-high six rebounds and four assists.
The 48 points by Stein marks the fourth player in USI men’s basketball history to score 40-or-more points and the third to post 45-or-more points in a contest. Stein has averaged 32.7 points per game and shot 70.7 percent from the field (29-41) in three match-ups with LSSU during his career.
The Screaming Eagles (3-1) and Stein return to the friendly surroundings of the Physical Activities Center Tuesday when they host Oakland City University (1-2) for a 7 p.m. contest. The USI-OCU game marks the start of a three-game homestand for the Eagles that includes the GLVC 2018-19 opener December 1 versus preseason top-ranked Bellarmine University (4-0).
Game coverage for all of USI’s regular season games, including live stats, video stream, and audio broadcasts, is available at GoUSIEagles.com. The games also can be heard on ESPN97.7FM and 95.7FM The Spin.
USI Men’s Basketball Week 5 Quick Notes:
USI stills the Lakers, 110-88. USI won its third in a row with a dominating 110-88 victory over Lake Superior State University last Friday in Indianapolis, Indiana. USI senior guard Alex Stein lead all scorers with 48 points, while junior guard/forward Kobe Caldwell and sophomore forward Josh Price rounded out the double-digit scorers with 17 points and 14 points, respectively.
Historic game for Stein. The 48 points by USI senior guard Alex Stien versus Lake Superior State, is the fourth time an Eagle has scored 40-or-mor points and the third to reach 45-or-more in a game. USI’s other 40-point scorers are Jamar Smith (40 vs. University of Illinois Springfield 2009-10) and Chris Bowles (45 vs. Northern Kentucky University 1990-91). Jeril Taylor set the USI single-game scoring record of 50 versus Truman State University in 2016-17.
Stein in the top five. Senior guard Alex Stein is in the Eagles' top-four all-time for scoring with 1,580 points. Stein is 39 points behind third-place Stan Gouard (1,619 points, 1993-96). He passed Cris Brunson Friday to move into fourth.
Eagles reach season highs vs. LSSU. USI sophomore Josh Price reached a season-high with 14 points versus Lake Superior State, while junior guard/forward Kobe Caldwell (8), senior guard Alex Stein (6), senior guard/forward Nate Hansen (5), and junior forward Hugues Mbumba (5) tied or set season highs for rebounding. Hansen also dished a career-high six assists, while Stein and sophomore guard Mateo Riveratied season-highs with four assists each.
USI vs. Oakland City. USI leads the all-time series with Oakland City University, 35-10, since the beginning of the Screaming Eagles' NCAA varsity program in 1970-71. The last time USI and Oakland City matched-up was in 2005-06 when the Eagles defeated the Mighty Oaks, 114-56. USI also has won the last 12 meetings, dating back to 1990-91.
Oakland City in 2018-19. The Mighty Oaks are 1-2 to start the season and is concluding a two-game road swing to Hawaii versus Hawaii Pacific University Tuesday evening.
USI vs. Bellarmine. USI leads the all-time series with Bellarmine, 50-42, but has lost the last five to the Knights and eight of the last nine (2014-15 to 2017-18). The last USI win over Bellarmine was at the PAC in the 2015-16 season in overtime, 89-82.
Bellarmine in 2018-19. The Knights are ranked number one nationally and are 4-0 to start the season. Bellarmine, which will play Lindenwood University November 28 before visiting USI, is predicted to win the GLVC in 2018-19.
