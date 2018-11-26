Some off-duty officers will walk-out if EVSC refuses pay raise discussions

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Some Evansville off-duty police officers say they will stop working these extra hours if their demands aren’t met.
Fraternal Order of Police President DJ Thompson said the EVSC’s pay rate isn’t cutting it. Thompson says the school corporation has not raised off-duty officers pay in nearly a decade.
The EVSC Board raised pay from $25/hour to $27.50/hour, hoping to end the dispute. But off-duty officers are asking EVSC to increase pay to $30/hour.
We are told officers plan to walk-out by the start of January if EVSC officials refuse to negotiate.
“From the day one that we’ve worked there, there’s not been an increase," FOP President Thompson explained. "We hate to do this. From the guys that are there, they love doing it, we all love doing this. But, there comes a time when you have a cost-value benefit to it.”
“For us, it is just cost prohibitive to increase more than what our school board agreed to at our last board meeting,” explained Jason Woebkenberg, EVSC.
EVSC says there is not enough cash to cover the off-duty officers' request in its $258 million budget next year.
The corporation says its full-time officers at schools won’t be impacted by this.
