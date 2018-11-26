Renovations at old Bluegrass museum

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - The old location of the Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum has sat empty since this summer. But we are learning money has been put into the location to get it ready for a possible new tenant.
The city owns both the Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum as well as the Riverpark Center, which is where the old museum was.
The Bluegrass Museum, as part of their contract, has contributed $195,000 from it’s construction fund to fix basic needs to it’s old building such as roof and HVAC repairs.
The city says since they own all of the entities involved it can be confusing.
“The museum itself made a large contribution to the construction fund along with the city and other partners," City Manager Nate Pagan said. "So they’re money is flowing through us, them being the Bluegrass Museum’s money is flowing through us and we’ll pay Riverpark for what is an obligation of the Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum.”
Mayor Watson has expressed interest in moving the Museum of Science and history to the old Bluegrass Museum space to free up that building across the street so it can go on the tax roll. He says that is one of his goals for next year
