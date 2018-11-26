KYTC: Lanes reopened after ‘potential fatality’ wreck on US-62

HORSE BRANCH, KY (WFIE) - The site of the wreck that happened on a section of US 62 in Ohio County is cleared and all lanes are open.
A section of US 62 in Ohio County was blocked following a possible deadly wreck.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a “potential fatality” wreck was blocking US 62 at Old Salem Church Road and Dan Road.
KYTC says the wreck happened along US 62 East of the Rosine community, between mile marker 21-22.
We’ll keep you updated when we have more information.
