Owensboro Salvation Army hoping community rallies to help meet goal

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - The Owensboro Salvation Army is struggling to meet their donation goal this season, but hopes your help can get them there.
Christmas season has officially begun, especially for the Salvation Army here in Owensboro.
They are hoping for more donations because currently, they are $6,000 short this year. That’s partially because one Owensboro retailer didn’t allow the Salvation Army to set up its red kettle collection site outside before Thanksgiving.
That late start, in just one place, has affected how much money has come in this year.
“I know that the Owensboro community is going to rally around us so we are hoping that if we just get the word out that we need help that people will step along side of us and help us,” Rebekah Abram, Owensboro Salvation Army Captain, explained.
Captain Abram says this has been the biggest setback she's seen since being in Owensboro.
“We are just trying to encourage our community to not only give, but to give their time so that we can reach this goal and not only reach it we would like to exceed it so we can help more people,” explained Captain Abram.
There are several ways you can give to the Salvation Army, including putting money in a red kettle or giving of your time. You can also drop off donations at the Salvation Army, 235 S. Ewing Rd. Owensboro, KY 42301.
