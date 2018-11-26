Overnight fire destroys mobile home in Union Co.

UNION CO., KY (WFIE) - A Union County family is without a home after a Sunday night fire.
Firefighters made the run a few minutes after 10:00 p.m. in a mobile home park just off of Highway 60.
When they arrived, they say flames were engulfing about half of the home.
The Sturgis Fire Chief says the family was able to get out safely.
About 25 firefighters worked to get the fire out.
One of the biggest challenges, the chief says, was fighting 25 mile per winds to keep the fire from spreading to other homes.
The Red Cross was called to help the family.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.