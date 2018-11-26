Otters holiday ticket packages on sale now for a limited time

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Evansville Otters have two holiday ticket packages on sale now for a limited time during the holiday season.
Fans can call the Otters’ front office and ask about the Ho-Ho-Home Run ticket package or the Jingle Balls ticket package.
With the purchase of a Ho-Ho-Home Run package, fans can take advantage of receiving two premium field box tickets for five premiere games, $30 Otterbucks for use at the concessions, and a $20 gift shop certificate – a $150 value for only $100.
With the purchase of a Jingle Balls package, fans will receive two premium field box tickets for two premiere games, $20 Otterbucks, and a $10 gift shop certificate – a $70 value for only $50.
These holiday ticket specials are bargain deals for the 2019 season and are the perfect stocking stuffers for any baseball fan.
For more information or to purchase a holiday ticket package, call (812) 435-8686 or visit the Otters’ box office.
Courtesy: Evansville Otters
