Notre Dame-UConn still 1-2 in women's AP Top 25

IOWA PRIDE: Three teams from the state of Iowa were ranked for the first time in 20 years with the entry of Iowa State and Drake. The final poll of 1998 had Drake, led by current Iowa coach Lisa Bluder, at No. 22, the Hawkeyes at No. 23 and Iowa State 24th. Northern Iowa, the only other Division I program in the state, has never been ranked. Drake was ranked for the final five weeks last season, climbing as high as No. 20. Iowa State entered the Top 25 for the first time since Jan. 27, 2014.