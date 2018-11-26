New information on death investigation of Madisonville teen

MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) - New information has been released on a death investigation in Madisonville after a 13-year-old boy was found dead late Friday.
Malik Stafford was found unresponsive in a nearby creek behind Cross Creek Apartments off Island Ford Road.
With no obvious indicators, nothing has been ruled out yet in this investigation.
“We’ve talked to our school resource officer and he was one of the kids they never had any issues or problems with," Lt. Andy Rush, with Madisonville Police, said.
The Hopkins County coroner tells 14 News the autopsy is complete. Along with the autopsy will be a toxicology component which is standard, but it will likely be weeks before any results are revealed.
Stafford’s family is being completely cooperative in the investigation.
“Of course they’re distraught, as you would expect,” Lt. Rush explained.
Until the results come back, MPD continues its investigation, collecting any evidence and building a timeline of events.
They’re using surveillance video from neighboring properties to better understand the circumstances and trying to give the Stafford family the answers they deserve.
“You don’t expect to out-live your children,” Lt. Rush added.
The teen was taken to Baptist Health ER where he passed away a short time later.
Anyone who might have seen Malik at any point during the late afternoon Friday or night should call Madisonville police.
