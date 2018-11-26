Neighborhood Watch: Keep your doors locked, crime increases during holiday season

Tri-State (WFIE) - In a Neighborhood Watch Special Report earlier this month, we talked about how important it is to lock your house even if you’re just outside in the yard.
An Evansville Police Department officer worked a theft case Sunday night in the 2900 block of South Villa Drive. The homeowner said he was stacking wood when someone showed up and asked for a ride.
The homeowner agreed, but says he probably didn’t lock his house. When he got back, he realized his generator had been stolen from his house.
Theft can happen that fast.
Criminals tend to get bolder as we get closer to Christmas.
We’ve already seen quite a bit of counterfeit cash circulating in the Tri-State, and we can only expect it to increase.
Sunday night, the Evansville Police Department says someone ordered a pizza from Dominos on North Weinback, had it delivered, and paid for it with counterfeit money.
There’s a good way to help burn off some of those holiday calories.
The city announced the next Energize Evansville event.
It’s a Tennis and Pickleball workout at the Evansville Tennis Center on Davis Lant Drive.
The event will take place Saturday, December 8 from 9 to 11 a.m.
Also, remember to keep your vehicles locked.
There have been more than 20 reports of car break-ins in the North East part of Vanderburgh County.
