Jordan Hunt due in court Monday morning

Jordan Hunt due in court Monday
November 26, 2018 at 6:17 AM CST - Updated November 26 at 6:17 AM

PIKE CO., IN (WFIE) - A Gibson County man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend’s dogs is expected in court Monday.

Jordan Hunt of Hazelton, is facing three felony charges

We’re told he’ll be in court in Pike County for a pre-trial conference.

He's accused of stealing, shooting and burning the dogs in September.

His ex-girlfriend testified in October asking the judge to keep the bond at $350,000.

She says she’s terrified of Hunt, and the dogs meant the world to her.

One was a pit bull lab mix and the other was a golden doodle.

