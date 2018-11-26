Jordan Hunt due in court Monday morning

PIKE CO., IN (WFIE) - A Gibson County man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend’s dogs is expected in court Monday.
Jordan Hunt of Hazelton, is facing three felony charges
We’re told he’ll be in court in Pike County for a pre-trial conference.
He's accused of stealing, shooting and burning the dogs in September.
His ex-girlfriend testified in October asking the judge to keep the bond at $350,000.
She says she’s terrified of Hunt, and the dogs meant the world to her.
One was a pit bull lab mix and the other was a golden doodle.
