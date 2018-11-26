Former Henderson Co. coach indicted on sodomy charges

DANVILLE, KY (WFIE) - A former football coach in Henderson County has been indicted on sodomy charges in Danville, Kentucky.
Authorities say Tom Duffy, 69-years-old, was a coach in Danville when they say the crime happened. Police say a victim recently came forward to report the incidents, which are said to have happened in 1982-83.
The indictment says the victim was under the age of 16, but doesn’t state if they were a student. Police are not saying if the victim was male or female.
A warrant has been issued for Duffy’s arrest, who now lives in Lexington.
Police say they can’t release any more details because they are still investigating and interviewing witnesses. Duffy worked for Henderson County High School from 1994-2006.
If you have information that may help the investigation, please call Detecive Kevin Peel at 85-238-1224, ext. 2651.
