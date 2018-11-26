EVV unveils upgrades after ribbon cutting

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - After more than a year under construction, the Evansville Regional Airport celebrated its new renovations, now open to the public.
If you haven’t been inside the terminal here at EVV for awhile, you may not even recognize it next time. And that is what so many community leaders here are proud of.
They had the ribbon cutting ceremony Monday and then offered to take folks around on a tour.
EVV has all new:
- conference rooms
- touch screen kiosks
- restaurant
- seating
- cell phone charging stations
When someone arrives on a flight, this airport is the first thing they’ll see and that’s why it was so important to make these upgrades.
“If you think about it, an airport many times is your gateway," explained Elaine Bedel, Indiana Economic Development Corporation. "It is your front door when people come to visit. As far as economic development goes, when people come in, we have to give them a great impression to know what a wonderful place it is as well. It’s that first impression so, having this type of a front door makes a lot of sense.”
Now there are a few things left that need to be done.
There will be is a kid’s play area and some wall artwork installed. The airport hopes have that all done by the middle of January.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.