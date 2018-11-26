Evansville coffee shop closing for good

The post continued to state, “Although it is often the rule, the accumulation of money is absolutely not a useful measurement of success. We assert that the days and nights of PG’s existence have been an immense and indescribable success, measured not in profit, but in the strength of the community that was given space to thrive within these walls. This community is important. It is beautiful. It lived brightly and grew immensely over the past 6 years, and, without a shadow of a doubt, will continue to do so as the future unfolds.”