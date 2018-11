EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Strong northwest winds will ease off tonight as lows fall into the lower 20s. Skies will clear for Tuesday and Wednesday, but temperatures will run nearly 20 degrees below normal. Next rain chances arrive Thursday as temperatures gradually warm into the 50′s. South winds will kick the temp into the low 60s by Friday and Saturday. Showers will be likely from Friday through the weekend. A few rumbles of thunder possible on Saturday.