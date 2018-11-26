Autopsy complete on Madisonville teen, still no cause of death

MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) - The Hopkins County Coroner is waiting on more results after the autopsy of a Madisonville teen.
He says the autopsy is complete on 13-year-old Malik Stafford, but could not say a cause of death.
The coroner tells us it will take 4-6 weeks to get any new information.
Madisonville Police say the teen was found in the area of Cross Creek Apartments and Island Ford Road around 10:00 p.m. Friday.
He was taken to the hospital but did not survive.
Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 270-821-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 270-825-1111.
