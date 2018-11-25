Windy with rain/snow tonight, cold snap to start the workweek

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 6 a.m. Monday for most of southeast Illinois. Although the rest of the Tri-State is not included in that advisory, it will still be a windy night for everyone with wind speeds of 15 to 25 mph and gusts as high as 35 to 45 mph.
Scattered showers will also move through this evening, and as temperatures fall back into the low 30s overnight, we could see some of that rain change over to snow or wintry mix. However, ground temperatures will be too warm for the snow to stick.
That snow will taper off Monday morning, but our skies will stay partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day, and temperatures will remain very chilly, only making it into the upper 30s. Monday will also still be rather breezy with west northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 35 mph. As a result, wind chill values may not make it out of the 20s.
Sunshine returns Tuesday and Wednesday, but temperatures will remain unseasonably cold with highs in the mid to upper 30s and overnight lows in the 20s. It is possible some locations may even dip into the upper teens both nights, and keep in mind the wind chill values will be even colder.
We do warm back into the 50s by the end of the week, but scattered rain chances also return Thursday afternoon and continue on and off through next weekend.
