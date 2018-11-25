Small Business Saturday brings crowd to downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - With over 60 shops and dining options in downtown Evansville, families went from store to store ready to shop and dine small.
“From interior design to places like river city and outside the gift box which provide really unique gift items for everybody on your Christmas wish list” said Adam Trinkel.
Supporting their home town favorites and trying out new places as well.
“I think a lot of people find out about our store during this time of year because they’re looking to shop local and downtown in general” said Heather Vaught.
But it's not just the amount of options that shoppers are looking for on this Saturday. It's the relationships that form when you shop local that makes small business Saturday special.
“You’re really providing unique experiences, you can’t go into a big box store and have the people that are in those stores know you by name or know your preferences. It really creates a unique shopping and dining experience” said Trinkel
Small business Saturday this morning was a great example of what the future of downtown Evansville could look like. A place where you find custom, hand made goods. A place that gives back to the community and economy.
“A lot of people that are selling things here are your neighbors and friends and I think it’s a great way to give back to them.” said Vaught.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.