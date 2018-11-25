Sheriff’s Office: mother, 2 daughters kidnapped in Henderson, KY; possibly being taken to AR

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of Lovers Lane around 4 a.m. Sunday.
The news release states when deputies arrived to the scene they learned that 23-year-old Lillyanna K. Caraway, also known as Lillyanna K. Morris, possibly got into a vehicle against her will.
Deputies say Lillyanna’s 3-year-old daughter Aundraya Caraway and her 3-month-old daughter Amaziah Caraway, were also taken.
The only vehicle description that was given to the deputies was a silver or gray car with an Arkansas license plate.
The sheriff’s office say they have a person of interest, Dominic (possibly spelled Dominique) Williams. There was also a report of an unknown white male with Williams.
Lillyanna and her two daughter’s safety is a concern and is being treated as a kidnapping, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies believe the car with Lillyanna and her two children could be headed to Arkansas.
Citizens are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 270-826-2713 with any information.
