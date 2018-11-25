Sheriff’s office: Contact made with Henderson mother, not taken against her will

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said they have made contact with Lillyanne Caraway.
The sheriff’s office originally told us the 23-year-old mother was forced into a vehicle against her will. They say Lillyanne told them she left on her own and was not being held against her will.
The sheriff’s office said they had local law enforcement in the jurisdiction confirm the information in person with Lillyanne and perform a welfare check on the two children.
The sheriff’s office said the case if unfounded.
ORIGINAL STORY
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of Lovers Lane around 4 a.m. Sunday.
The news release states when deputies arrived to the scene they learned that 23-year-old Lillyanna K. Caraway, also known as Lillyanna K. Morris, possibly got into a vehicle against her will.
The only vehicle description that was given to the deputies was a silver or gray car with an Arkansas license plate.
The sheriff’s office say they have a person of interest, Dominic (possibly spelled Dominique) Williams. There was also a report of an unknown white male with Williams.
Lillyanna and her two daughter’s safety is a concern and is being treated as a kidnapping, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies believe the car with Lillyanna and her two children could be headed to Arkansas.
Citizens are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 270-826-2713 with any information.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.